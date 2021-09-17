NCPCR Approaches Delhi HC to Remove Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair's Tweet

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has moved the Delhi High Court after social media platform Twitter refused to take down a tweet posted by AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, reported The Indian Express.

Zubair was booked by the Delhi Police after a complaint by the NCPCR over allegedly "threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter”. He was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Quoting the Delhi Police, the NCPCR said that the police has filed a charge under Indian Penal Code Section 175 against Twitter for not providing the information sought from the commission despite several reminders.

“Twitter is not cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and is not following the law of the land by not taking action against the said impugned post,” reported The Indian Express, quoting NCPCR.