Navy’s MiG-29K Aircraft Crashes in Goa, Pilot Ejects Safely
A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa on Sunday morning, 23 February, the Navy has confirmed. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it crashed off around 10.30 am, an Indian Navy spokesperson announced on Twitter.
"The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson said in a tweet.
The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in Goa.
(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)