Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Amarinder, Likely to Return to Cabinet
The meet is being seen as a sign of truce between the two leaders after Navjot Singh quit the cabinet in 2019.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, 17 March, met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in what is being seen as a sign of a possible truce between the two leaders after Navjot Singh quit the Cabinet in 2019.
Quoting sources, IANS reported that Sidhu might be given two portfolios after being inducted into the Cabinet.
The meeting lasted nearly 45 minutes at Amarinder’s farmhouse in Mohali.
Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, took to Twitter to share an image of the two leaders saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”
The development comes just a year ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, ahead of which political strategist Prashant Kishor has joined Amarinder’s team as his principal advisor.
WHAT SIDHU SAID
Soon after the meeting, Sidhu took to Twitter to say, “Be liberated with your thoughts but bound by your culture.”
Earlier speaking to ANI, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that her husband was not been eyeing any post.
“If he was eyeing a post, he would been somewhere else for past one and a half year. But, if he is unable to work, there is no point of any sacrifice. To work for farmers, a post is required that lets him take decisions,” she said.
WHY SIDHU QUIT AMARINDER’S CABINET
Tensions between the Punjab CM and Navjot Singh had peaked in mid-2019 after Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was denied a party ticket for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
The tensions escalated further after Sidhu was assigned the Power portfolio after being incharge of local bodies in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Sidhu quit the Cabinet in July 2019 and has been a Congress leader since, but held no post or portfolio. A few months later in October 2019, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu quit the Congress party.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.