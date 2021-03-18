Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Amarinder, Likely to Return to Cabinet

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, 17 March, met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in what is being seen as a sign of a possible truce between the two leaders after Navjot Singh quit the Cabinet in 2019.

Quoting sources, IANS reported that Sidhu might be given two portfolios after being inducted into the Cabinet.

The meeting lasted nearly 45 minutes at Amarinder’s farmhouse in Mohali.

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, took to Twitter to share an image of the two leaders saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”