Punjab Advocate General Deol Accuses Navjot Sidhu of ‘Spreading Misinformation'

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol slammed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu, for "repeated utterances (that) seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state to ensure justice in the 'drugs matter' and the 'sacrilege cases'".

Sidhu had demanded Deol’s resignation as he had represented two accused police officers in the 2015 police firing case.

This comes a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as head of the Congress' Punjab unit. But he served an ultimatum that he will take charge only if Chief Minister Charanjit Channi accepts APS Deol's resignation.

“This soldier of Congress president (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi withdraws his resignation. But I categorically state that the day we will get a new AG and DGP, I will assume charge. When you are on the path of truth, posts do not matter,” Sidhu had said.