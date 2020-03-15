4 With Suspected COVID Leave Nagpur Hospital ‘Without Informing’

However, three of them got admitted to the hospital this afternoon again and the fourth one expected to come back after the authorities instructed them to do so.

“Four persons, including two women, had come to the IGGMCH on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected coronavirus infection. They were kept in the isolation ward. They left the hospital on their own, although the doctors and other medical staff had requested them not to do so as their test results were awaited,” Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre said in a press conference.