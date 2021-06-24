Must Pressurise Govt for More Vaccination: Sonia Tells Cong Secys

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 24 June in a meeting with the general secretaries and in-charges of the party said that state units must pressurise the central government to ramp up the vaccination process.

Gandhi also urged all members to prepare for the third wave of the pandemic that is being predicted by experts.

"On the pandemic let me say that it is absolutely essential that our party plays an active role in ensuring full vaccination coverage. At the national level, the daily rate of vaccination has to treble so that 75% of our population gets fully vaccinated by end of this year. No doubt, this is dependent entirely on the adequacy of vaccine supply. We must continue to put pressure on the Union government which has, at our Party’s insistence, finally taken on the responsibility for this,” Gandhi said.