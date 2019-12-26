Muslims Have 150 Nations to Go to, Hindus Have Only India: Guj CM

While Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world (for residence), India is the only country for Hindus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday, 24 December while justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While addressing a rally in support of the CAA outside the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the chief minister slammed the Congress for opposing the new law that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated till 31 December 2014.

He accused the Congress of not honouring the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the issue.