Muslims Chant ‘Ram Nam Satya Hai,’ Take Hindu’s Body for Cremation
Malda district in West Bengal displayed religious harmony when the last rites of a 90-year-old Hindu man were aided by his Muslim neighbours.
The body of Binay Saha, who died at night on Tuesday, 8 April, was kept on a decorated platform made of bamboo. The face mask wearing, Muslim pall-bearers chanted the customary "Balo Hari, Hari bol" and "Ram naam satya hai", as they carried the mortal remains of 90-year-old Saha.
They lifted the platform and went on foot along the village roads of Malda district at night for the cremation ghat which was around 15 km away.
They included friends and neighbours of Kamal and Shyamal, sons of Saha, who live in Loyaitola village under Kaliachak II block.
"Our father died of old-age ailments. We were anxious about how to cremate him during the lockdown. None of our relatives would be able to come. Actually, we should not have worried. Our neighbours came forward and everything was carried out smoothly," said Shyamal.
The Sahas have been staying in the village for the past 20 years, said Saddam Sheikh who is their immediate neighbour.
"I was the first to know about his death on Tuesday. We (Muslims of the village) are neighbours and carried out our duty. No religion is greater than humanity," Saddam said.
Panchayat Pradhan Razia Bibi said, "Irrespective of our faith, we stay together."
(This piece has been edited for clarity.)
