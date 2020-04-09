Muslims Chant ‘Ram Nam Satya Hai,’ Take Hindu’s Body for Cremation

Malda district in West Bengal displayed religious harmony when the last rites of a 90-year-old Hindu man were aided by his Muslim neighbours.

The body of Binay Saha, who died at night on Tuesday, 8 April, was kept on a decorated platform made of bamboo. The face mask wearing, Muslim pall-bearers chanted the customary "Balo Hari, Hari bol" and "Ram naam satya hai", as they carried the mortal remains of 90-year-old Saha.

They lifted the platform and went on foot along the village roads of Malda district at night for the cremation ghat which was around 15 km away.