Muslim Neighbours Cremate Hindu Woman in Indore Amid Lockdown

Muslim youths in Indore's Ranipura set an example of communal harmony as they came forward to perform the last rites of a Hindu neighbour. Durga, a resident of South Ranipura, died on Monday, 6 April due to prolonged illness.

The deceased is survived by two sons who could only come back home after their mother’s death due to the lockdown restrictions.

Fears of the coronavirus kept the relatives away from attending or participating in the funeral. The Muslim youth in her neighbourhood came forward and performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals. They also carried Durga's bier.

