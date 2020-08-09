Auto Driver Assaulted for Not Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’; 2 Arrested

Two people in Rajasthan’s district of Sikar allegedly assaulted a Muslim autorickshaw driver when he refused to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi Zindabad.”

According to an Indian Express report, the two men were arrested after an FIR was lodged by the victim – 52-year-old Gapphar Ahmad Kacchawa.

Kacchawa was left with a swollen eye, broken teeth and a few bruises on his face. He also said that the assailants stole his wristwatch and Rs 700.