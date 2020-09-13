Murugappa Group to Discuss Inducting Valli Arunachalam to Board

Will the promoter family of Rs 38,105-crore industrial conglomerate Murugappa Group induct a woman for the first time on the board of family holding company Ambadi Investments Ltd?

The answer will be known on 21 September 2020 when the company's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held through videoconference. As per the notice calling the AGM, the general body as a special business will consider the appointment of Valli Arunachalam as a board member.