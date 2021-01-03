18 Killed, Several Rescued As Roof Collapses in UP Crematorium
Several people who were rescued are admitted to hospital for treatment.
At least 18 people are dead after a roof collapsed at a cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi, the Ghaziabad Police said on Sunday, 3 January.
“17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We've started a probe and we'll take strict action against those found guilty,” said Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, speaking to news agency ANI.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of deceased.
“I’ve instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident,” he said.
While rescue operations are still underway, several people are admitted to hospitals.
Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall on the second consecutive day on 3 January, leading to water-logging in many areas.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
