Munawar Faruqui Not Released From Jail Despite SC’s Interim Bail
Faruqui was expected to come out of jail on Saturday after the SC granted him ad interim bail on Friday.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui is yet to be released by Indore jail authorities, despite the Supreme Court granting him ad interim bail more than 30 hours ago on Friday, 5 February.
Faruqui was expected to come out of jail on Saturday, but Advocate Anshuman Shrivastava, who represents Munawar Faruqui, told The Quint that while the MP court has already issued the release warrant, the jail authorities were still waiting for directions from the UP court regarding the stay on the production warrant issued by the SC.
The bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai had agreed to grant Faruqui protection from arrest under the production warrants issued by a court in Uttar Pradesh, where an FIR had been filed against the comedian for a previous video in April/May 2020 in the Friday order.
Jail officials say they are trying to reach out to UP court to seek official communication and process his release, reported The Indian Express.
SC Order Being Undermined by MP Police: Chidambaram
Reacting to the developments, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter that the SC order had been passed nearly 30 hours ago and the MP police and the jail authorities were undermining the order by not releasing the comedian.
