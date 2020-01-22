Mumbai to Remain Open 24x7 From 27 Jan: Maha Min Aaditya Thackeray
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday, 22 January, approved its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in the city from 27 January.
Noting that London's 'night economy' was five billion pounds, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai after the Cabinet meeting that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.
He also said keeping shops, malls and eateries open in the night was not mandatory.
Those in Non-residential Areas Will Be First Allowed to Remain Open
In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open.
"In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is provision of lifetime ban," the Shiv Sena leader said.
He said Mumbai is a "24x7 functional city".
‘BJP Against Youth’
Thackeray also said there are provisions for security and CCTVs in malls and mill compounds and they have all the licenses. If these establishments need additional police security, they will have to pay for it, he added.
Asked about criticism from the BJP over this move, the minister said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government was working to fulfil people's aspirations.
"The BJP is against the youth, seeing the way they are handling students," he said, referring to the recent violence in Delhi's JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.
