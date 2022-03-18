Kangana-Akhtar Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Ranaut's Transfer Pleas
A detailed order on this was released on Friday, 18 March.
Oral directions given by the court in the presence of media personnel at a courtroom cannot be considered a threat, said a sessions court in Mumbai while rejecting the pleas filed by actor Kangana Ranaut relating to transfer of the court proceedings between her and lyricist Javed Akhtar, reported The Indian Express.
In her transfer applications, Ranaut said, the magistrate during one of the hearings said he would issue warrant against her if she did not appear on the next date of hearing. This, she said, was reported by the media and amounted to an open threat.
The actor had sought the transfer of two complaints – defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar and her complaint that alleged criminal intimidation by Akhtar – from a magistrate in Andheri to a different court. The Andheri magistrate is currently hearing the case.
Additional Principal Judge SM Bhosale said in the order that several media personnel collect news whenever there are any proceedings going on against a celebrity.
"It has been specifically denied by the Ld MM (metropolitan magistrate) that he has given any threat. But the report states that media persons were present. It is a general practice that court gives oral directions sometimes, it does not mean that it is a threat," the order noted.
Kangana had reportedly alleged bias as a ground for the transfer of complaints. However, the court said it was not enough to merely allege that there is an apprehension that justice will not be done.
Since there is no material to substantiate the apprehension, the transfer applications cannot be entertained, the court said.
