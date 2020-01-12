Mumbai School Invites BJP Leaders to Speak on CAA, Probe Ordered

A school in Mumbai's Matunga has landed into trouble for inviting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to talk to its students and teachers about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), reported The Indian Express.

Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reportedly described the incident as a “shameless attempt to politically influence young and innocent minds,” and ordered an investigation into the matter on Saturday, 11 January.

Shree Dayanand Balak, Balika Vidyalaya, run by the Arya Samaj, had organised a programme on a public ground next to the school campus on Friday, during which local BJP leaders had interacted with the students to “spread awareness” and “correct misinformation” about CAA, according to report.