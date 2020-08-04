Mumbai Chawl Collapse: Baby Dead, 2 Missing After Falling in Drain

At least two rooms of a residential chawl collapsed at Agripada, in Dhobighat area of Mumbai’s Santa Cruz amid heavy rains on Tuesday 4 August, leading to the death of a 1.5-year-old girl, ANI reported.

The Fire Department received a message from Vakola, where two houses next to a nallah had collapsed and one woman and three girls from one of the houses fell in the open nallah, out of which one girl had earlier been rescued and shifted to VN Desai Hospital. The search operation for the rest is in progress.

Several parts of Mumbai woke up to waterlogging on Tuesday after the city recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in a span of 10 hours.

The overnight rains led to disruption in train services and traffic movement on the roads.