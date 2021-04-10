Mumbai Pvt Centres Shut Till 12 April As Vaccine Stock Runs Short

The Brihan Municipal Corporation on Friday, 9 April, announced that private vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain shut till Monday, 12 April due to “insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine”. However, vaccinations will continue as scheduled at government and municipal hospitals.

“Due to insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on 10, 11 and 12 April 2021,” BMC said.