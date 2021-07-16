Mumbai Vaccine Camps for Pregnant Women: Only 18 Get Jabbed On 1st Day

Only 10 women turned up on the first day of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) free vaccination camp for pregnant women, organised across 36 sites in the city, on Thursday, 15 July. Eight other mothers-to-be were vaccinated in other public and private hospitals on the same day. An estimated 1.5 lakh pregnant women in Mumbai are eligible to be vaccinated.

While only lactating women were eligible for the vaccine until May, pregnant women were made eligible in June by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF). This was after experts and doctors suggested that the benefits of receiving the vaccine, outweighed the risks.