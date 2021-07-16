Mumbai Vaccine Camps for Pregnant Women: Only 18 Get Jabbed On 1st Day
An estimated 1.5 lakh pregnant women in Mumbai are eligible to be vaccinated.
Only 10 women turned up on the first day of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) free vaccination camp for pregnant women, organised across 36 sites in the city, on Thursday, 15 July. Eight other mothers-to-be were vaccinated in other public and private hospitals on the same day. An estimated 1.5 lakh pregnant women in Mumbai are eligible to be vaccinated.
While only lactating women were eligible for the vaccine until May, pregnant women were made eligible in June by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF). This was after experts and doctors suggested that the benefits of receiving the vaccine, outweighed the risks.
Speaking to The Quint, Dr Swarnika, a medical supervisor at a vaccination camp for pregnant women, said that while the turnout was low on the first day, she hoped that more women are made aware of the benefits of the vaccine.
"Many of them are worried about side-effects. But benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. Even after the jab, they may only have slight fever. There is nothing to worry about. But I can understand the apprehension."Dr Swarnika
She also added that the special drive of vaccination, focussing on mothers-to-be ensured that they do not have to stand in queues and can be in and out quickly.
"Pregnant women, if they are facing no other complication, should not think twice about getting the vaccine. The drive is organised between 2:00 to 5:00 pm every day. Pregnant women need not stand in queues."Dr Swarnika
Over 90 percent pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that the case fatality rate (CFR) in pregnant and postpartum women was 5.7 percent in the second wave as compared to just 0.75 percent in the first wave.
Moreover, 28.7 percent of pregnant and postpartum mothers had severe symptoms in the second wave, as compared to 14.2 percent who showed any symptoms in the first wave.
Those who are symptomatic appear to be at a higher risk of severe infection and death. In case of severe disease, they will need to be hospitalised.
Pregnant women who are older than 35 years of age, and those who have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, are at higher risk of getting severe illness.
