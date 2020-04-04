QMumbai: Bombay HC Asks Govt for Details of COVID-19 Relief Work

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken for the well-being of the migrants and the underprivileged to protect them from COVID-19.

The court sought a report on steps the government had taken to provide temporary shelter and medical facilities to migrants stuck at different districts in Maharashtra without daily wages. Justice A A Sayed was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Sarva Hara Jan Andolan, seeking various reliefs for migrant workers and underprivileged persons across state.