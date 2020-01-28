QMumbai: 2 More Quarantined Over Suspicions of Coronavirus & More

A Tardeo resident in Mumbai and a Pune resident have become the latest cases to be admitted in a quarantine ward on suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV), a new strain that has reported an outbreak in China. At least five remain in isolation facility and 15 others who visited Wuhan are under observation in Maharashtra till now.

The 36-year-old Tardeo resident complained of cough with a lot of sputum since five days. He developed fever on Saturday.

Source: The Indian Express