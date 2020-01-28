QMumbai: 2 More Quarantined Over Suspicions of Coronavirus & More
1. Coronavirus: Two More Kept in Isolation Ward, Test Results Awaited
A Tardeo resident in Mumbai and a Pune resident have become the latest cases to be admitted in a quarantine ward on suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV), a new strain that has reported an outbreak in China. At least five remain in isolation facility and 15 others who visited Wuhan are under observation in Maharashtra till now.
The 36-year-old Tardeo resident complained of cough with a lot of sputum since five days. He developed fever on Saturday.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Jalyukt Shivar: Will Launch Street Agitation if Water Projects Stalled, Says Fadnavis
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will launch a street agitation if the mega water projects launched by his government were discontinued. Party leaders on Monday held a day-long protest and fast outside the collector’s office at Aurangabad.
Former BJP minister Pankaja Munde held a symbolic fast to highlight water woes in drought-hit Marathwada.
Source: The Indian Express
3. ‘Sonia Wanted Written Assurance MVA Will Work as Per Constitution’
Ashok Chavan, a senior Congress leader and a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, on Monday said that his party president, Sonia Gandhi, was against joining hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and had asked the state Congress to get a written assurance from the Sena that the government will work within the constitutional framework. While he said they did not take any written assurance from the Sena other than the common minimum programme (CMP), he insisted the Congress will walk out of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if it violates the promise.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. In Navi Mumbai: Build Bird Sanctuary, Not Golf Course, Says Aaditya
State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has asked the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco) to look at alternate options such as a flamingo sanctuary or mangrove park at the site for a proposed golf course in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.
During a meeting on Monday with Navi Mumbai residents including Sunil Agarwal, who has petitioned the Bombay high court (HC) against the project, Thackeray told Cidco to ensure the natural ecosystem around Seawoods remains protected.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Mumbai 24×7: Tepid Response on The Weekend
The move to allow shops and eateries to stay open throughout the night saw a rather tepid response over the weekend. The only significant uptake in business was seen in takeaways and food deliveries by food app providers from these establishments which were open in the night.
The Maharashtra cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to allow malls and eateries to remain open in Mumbai 24×7 on Wednesday, kicking in the pilot project from January 26 midnight. Several establishments had, however, decided to keep themselves open 24×7 on Friday night itself to tap into the weekend crowd.
Source: The Indian Express
