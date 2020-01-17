QMumbai: Raut Retracts Remark on Indira After Cong Backlash & More
1. Raut Retracts Comments on Indira After Cong Backlash
A day after kicking up controversy by claiming that the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had met Karim Lala, a Pathan leader with links to the underworld, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut withdrew his statement following strong objections from Congress leaders.
In the hours that preceded the retraction, a political storm stirred as Congress slammed Raut, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress over the statement, seeking clarification on links with the underworld.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Maharashtra Govt Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Tarapur Factory Blast
The state government has instituted a high-level inquiry into last week’s blast at a chemical factory of a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), in which eight persons were killed.
The inquiry will be carried out by Konkan divisional commissioner, director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and MIDC chief fire officer.
Source: The Indian Express
3. IPS Officer Who Quit Served Showcause Over Anti-CAA Rally
Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rehman, who had tendered his resignation to the state government after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) was passed in December, has been issued a showcause notice by the state government for attending an anti-CAA rally in Mumbra.
The notice was issued on the grounds that the officer’s resignation has not been accepted as yet and, hence, is technically still a serving officer.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Malls, Eateries Can Stay Open 24 x 7 in Mumbai From Jan 27
Living up to its reputation as the city that never sleeps, Mumbai will now have malls, multiplexes, shops and restaurants that can stay open 24x7, without serving any alcohol.
The authorities — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police — have permitted such establishments across the city, which fall under “gated communities”, and non-residential areas, to stay open 24x7 from January 27, according to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Congress Corporator Threatens Metro Station Staffers, Shouts at Journalist
A Congress corporator from the Thane Municipal Corporation had a huge altercation with the staff at Azad Nagar Metro station on Wednesday after the ticket token he had bought got stuck in the slot at the entry gate.
Corporator Vikrant Chavan (52) repeatedly threatened a staffer, named Sajid, with his “corporator” status. When two Metro staffers and two security guards tried to calm him down, and a security official informed him that the station was a silent zone, Chavan shouted back, saying, “I am a corporator, I will speak like I want to.”
Source: The Indian Express