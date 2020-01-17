QMumbai: Raut Retracts Remark on Indira After Cong Backlash & More

A day after kicking up controversy by claiming that the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had met Karim Lala, a Pathan leader with links to the underworld, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut withdrew his statement following strong objections from Congress leaders.

In the hours that preceded the retraction, a political storm stirred as Congress slammed Raut, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress over the statement, seeking clarification on links with the underworld.

Source: Hindustan Times