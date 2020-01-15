QMumbai: ‘PILs Against me Have no Merit’, Says Ajit Pawar & More
1. PILs Against me Have no Merit, Dismiss Them: Ajit Pawar
A day before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) is scheduled to hear the public interest litigations (PILs) in the irrigation scam, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit, seeking the dismissal of the petitions, as they are ‘without merit and have been filed with mala fide intentions’.
Around five PILs, filed by two petitioners, Atul Jagtap and the Jan Manch organisation, in the irrigation scam, are slated for hearing on Wednesday, after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) gave a clean chit to Pawar last month.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Maharashtra: FASTag to be Operational Across State by End of Jan
Extending its deadline of January 15, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now looking at implementing FASTag across the city and state by the end of January. The move comes as the required tests to check the efficiency of the software in dealing with heavy traffic movement is yet to be completed.
Senior MSRDC officials said the five entry points to Mumbai, along with the Worli-Bandra Sealink, will be taken on priority for FASTag implementation by the end of the month.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Mumbai: Cost of Ambedkar Memorial Rises to Rs 1,000 Crore
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will now have to spend nearly Rs 1,000 crore to build the ambitious Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar. This is a considerable rise from the earlier estimate of Rs 709 crore in December 2017.
Delays in the implementation of the project and the Maharashtra government’s decision to increase the statue’s height and modify the overall design has led to the cost escalation, said sources. In 2012, when the memorial project was first conceptualised, the cost of the entire project was estimated at about Rs 425 crore.
Source: The Indian Express
4. ‘Show Money Trail, Proof Against Iqbal Mirchi’s Wife’
Raising several queries over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into the money laundering allegations against Iqbal Mirchi, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court asked the prosecution on Tuesday to explain the money trail in the case and present evidence against the late gangster’s wife. The queries came during the course of arguments by the prosecution for taking cognisance of the complaint filed against the 16 accused, including Mirchi’s wife and sons.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Tarapur Factory Blast: Uddhav Sets up Panel to Audit Chemical Factories
Days after the eight persons were killed at a blast in a chemical factory in Tarapur, the government on Tuesday set up a committee to inspect hazardous chemical factories across the state to avoid future incidents.
Officials said the move comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to industrial safety in wake of the blast. “The CM has directed that audits of hazardous chemical factories be held. So, a committee has been constituted to carry out the audits,” an official said, adding that the committee is expected to submit a report in three months.
Source: The Indian Express
