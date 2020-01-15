QMumbai: ‘PILs Against me Have no Merit’, Says Ajit Pawar & More

A day before the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) is scheduled to hear the public interest litigations (PILs) in the irrigation scam, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar filed an affidavit, seeking the dismissal of the petitions, as they are ‘without merit and have been filed with mala fide intentions’.

Around five PILs, filed by two petitioners, Atul Jagtap and the Jan Manch organisation, in the irrigation scam, are slated for hearing on Wednesday, after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) gave a clean chit to Pawar last month.

Source: Hindustan Times