QMumbai: Pawar in Anti-CAA Yatra; CM Announces Guardian Ministers
1. Sharad Pawar to Flag Off and March in Yashwant Sinha’s Anti-CAA Yatra
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has decided to participate in the 21-day-long protest march from Mumbai to Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) organised by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, said a news agency.
Rashtra Manch, floated by the former BJP leader, is behind the march named, “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” that will start from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on 9 January, and terminate at the ‘Raj Ghat’ in Delhi on 30 January, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The announcement was made after Sinha’s meeting with the Maratha leader in Mumbai on Wednesday.
2. Bharat Bandh Has Little Impact in City
The Bharat Bandh called by workers’ unions did not affect the city much on Wednesday. Except nationalised banks, insurance companies, manufacturing units and some public sector units, the city did not face any shutdown.
The all-India strike was organised by various trade unions to protest against the labour policies being adopted by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government. Trains and buses, along with taxis and rickshaws, functioned normally throughout the day. Thousands of workers gathered at Azad Maidan in solidarity with the unions. Demonstrations were also held at Lalbaug, Mahul, Andheri and Vile Parle.
3. Five Booked for Forging Land Records to Claim ₹33L From Firm
A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly forging land records and claiming ₹ 33 lakh in compensation from a private company in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The firm had acquired part of the land for laying gas pipelines, a police official said.
As per the complaint, the five accused had claimed compensation of ₹33 lakh for parting with their land, which was paid to them by the company. However, the company later found the land records bogus.
4. Checking What Protester Meant by ‘Free Kashmir’, Says Home Minister
A day after writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu was booked for holding a placard with the message ‘Free Kashmir’ at a protest at the Gateway of India against the violence at JNU, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday that what she meant to say through the placard will be reviewed.
The police, meanwhile, said the crux of the investigation will be to “check her antecedents” to see if she has any cases registered against her or if she belongs to any group. It added that the popular interpretation of ‘Free Kashmir’ was secessionist and hence, an FIR was registered.
5. Aaditya Thackeray Named Mumbai Suburban District’s Guardian Minister, Ajit Pawar for Pune
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and Minister for Environment and Tourism, was on Wednesday appointed as the new guardian minister of the Mumbai suburban district. While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was made the guardian minister of Pune, Congress’ Aslam Shaikh, the minister for textile and fisheries, is new guardian minister of Mumbai city. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the names of the guardian ministers for all 36 districts.
Eknath Shinde, Sena leader and minister for urban development, is the only minister who has been made the guardian minister for two districts — Thane and Gadchiroli. While Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and revenue minister is Kolapur’s guardian minister, NCP’s Hasan Mushrif is Ahmednagar’s guardian minister.