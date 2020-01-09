QMumbai: Pawar in Anti-CAA Yatra; CM Announces Guardian Ministers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has decided to participate in the 21-day-long protest march from Mumbai to Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) organised by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, said a news agency.

Rashtra Manch, floated by the former BJP leader, is behind the march named, “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” that will start from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on 9 January, and terminate at the ‘Raj Ghat’ in Delhi on 30 January, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The announcement was made after Sinha’s meeting with the Maratha leader in Mumbai on Wednesday.