QMumbai: No Pride Parade, ‘Solidarity meet’ at Azad Maidan & More

A day after the Mumbai Police denied permission to the organisers of Mumbai Pride March to take out a rally along the August Kranti Maidan-Nana Chowk-Lamington Road-Opera House-Kennedy Bridge route, they have decided to hold a community “solidarity meet” at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Over the past 11 years, the march, organised by Humsafar Trust and Queer Azaadi Mumbai, has been taking the same August Kranti Maidan route. However, they were denied permission this year on the grounds that participants may raise anti-government and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) slogans.

Source: Hindustan Times