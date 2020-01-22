QMumbai: Mahul Residents to Shift; Nirav Modi’s Assets on Auction

A selection of assets belonging to diamond merchant Nirav Modi — including paintings by master artists, as well as luxury cars, watches and handbags — are set to be auctioned by Saffronart on the direction of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over the next two months.

On 27 February, 15 artworks, two cars and a selection of the handbags and watches will go under the hammer at a live auction. Among them are a 1935 painting by Amrita Sher-Gil (on the block for the first time on record), and a canvas from MF Husain’s Mahabharata series, each with a lower estimate of ₹12 crore and a higher estimate of ₹18 crore. A 1972 painting by VS Gaitonde is estimated to fetch over ₹7 crore and one of Krishna by Manjit Bawa, over ₹3 crore.