QMumbai: IIT-Bombay Removes Anti-CAA Posters From Campus & More
1. IIT-Bombay Removes Anti-CAA Posters From Campus, Says Nod Wasn’t Sought
Amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, some students and members of the administration allegedly removed posters put up against the law on Tuesday.
While the students slammed the administration for the move, the latter claimed the posters were put up without permission and the decision to remove them was “apolitical”.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Sena Looks For Permanent Fix to Waterlogging Near CM Home
Fearing backlash over waterlogging during the monsoon in Kalanagar and Kherwadi areas at Bandra (East) in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena, which runs the BMC, wants a permanent fix to the problem. Sena leaders in the BMC are on their toes to solve the issue now that party president Uddhav Thackeray, who lives in Kalanagar, has become the chief minister.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Payal Tadvi Suicide Case in HC: Medical Council’s Response Sought on Suspension of Accused’s Licence
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed a notice be issued to Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) for its response on an application filed by three doctors accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi in May last year, seeking relaxation in suspending their medical licences.
While granting them bail in August last year, the high court had said the licences of the accused — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehare and Ankita Khandelwal — would remain suspended till the trial concludes.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Bandra May Get a London Eye-Like Ferris Wheel Soon
The city could soon get its own ferris wheel observatory along the lines of the one in London, to enable tourists to capture a bird’s eye view of Mumbai. The state is planning to build “Mumbai Eye”, a giant ferris wheel, at Bandra Reclamation, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said. The slow-moving ferris wheel will have enclosed capsules, in which people can sit and enjoy the view of the surrounding area.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Tarapur Factory Blast: MPCB Issues Closure Notice to ANK Pharma
The MAaharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Monday issued a closure notice to A N K Pharma Private Limited, located at Boisar’s Tarapur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), after discovering that machinery had been installed illegally at the factory and that the company had flouted environmental pollution norms by storing hazardous chemicals in its premises.
Last Saturday, eight persons were killed and seven injured following an explosion triggered by a failed trial run of chemical production at the factory.
Source: The Indian Express
