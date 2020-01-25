QMumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Kurla; 2 Test Negative for Coronavirus
1. Fire at Two-Story Building in Mumbai’s Kurla Area, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at a two-story building in suburban Kurla West here on Friday evening, an official said. The blaze started on the second floor of Mehtab Building on S G Barve Road around 10 pm, a Fire Brigade official said. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation was on, he said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Coronavirus Precaution in Mumbai: 2 of 3 Quarantined Test Negative
A 61-year-old Nalasopara resident, who recently returned from Hong Kong and developed cold-like symptoms, similar to those caused by the new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was on Friday afternoon quarantined at the isolation facility at the municipal Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Chinchpokli, bringing the total number of quarantined people in the city to three.
The samples of two of them that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, will keep them in the hospital until they consult with epidemiologists.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. 14 Months After Shivaji Memorial Boat Mishap: Owner, 4 Boat Company Officials Booked for Culpable Homicide
Fourteen months after the death of a person in a boat mishap en route to the ‘bhoomipujan’ for the proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai police has registered a case against five officials of the yacht company, including its owner, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with other charges. The case was registered on January 10 after police received the inquiry report from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) in first week of November.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. TV Actress Sejal Sharma Commits Suicide in Mumbai
Television actor Sejal Sharma, best known for her role of Simmi Khosla in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, reportedly, committed suicide by hanging herself at her Mira Road residence Friday, police said. The actor reportedly shared her room with a friend at Royal Nest Society in Shivar Garden in Mira Road. “Around 2.30am, her roommate forced open the door of their room as Sharma wasn’t responding to her calls and found her hanging,” a police officer said. Sharma was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Killed in Motorcycle-Truck Collision
Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling by suffered a head-on collision with a truck at Teen Hath Naka junction in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday. The incident took place at around 9.45 pm on Thursday, when a Gujarat-registered truck collided with the motorcycle, killing two Mulund residents, an official from Naupada police said.
While motorcyclist Pratik Avinash Ganatra (23) was killed on the spot, pillion rider Prashant Ghatge (22) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation Santosh Kadam said.
(Source: mid-day)
