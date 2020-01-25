QMumbai: Fire Breaks Out in Kurla; 2 Test Negative for Coronavirus

A 61-year-old Nalasopara resident, who recently returned from Hong Kong and developed cold-like symptoms, similar to those caused by the new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was on Friday afternoon quarantined at the isolation facility at the municipal Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Chinchpokli, bringing the total number of quarantined people in the city to three.

The samples of two of them that were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, will keep them in the hospital until they consult with epidemiologists.

(Source: Hindustan Times)