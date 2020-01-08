QMumbai: FIR for ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster; Trade Unions Go On Strike
1. Mumbai Police File FIRs Against Woman Holding ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster and Other Protesters
Hours after the #OccupyGateway protest against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was called off, Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered four first information reports (FIRs). Among those booked are former student leader of JNU, Umar Khalid; activist Feroze Mithiborwala; student Suvarna Salve; and storyteller Tejal Prabhu. Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing student organisation, were also booked for protesting.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said two FIRs have been registered at Colaba Police Station and two at MRA Marg police station. Police said they are also scanning CCTV cameras’ footage to identify those who participated in unlawful assembly, including celebrities and political leaders. Earlier on Tuesday, police had relocated the protesters at Gateway to Azad Maidan, following which the #OccupyGateway protest was called off.
2. Trade Unions Go on Nationwide Strike Today, No Major Disruptions Expected in Transport or Essential Services
The Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday is likely to have a mixed impact on the lives of Mumbaikars with no major disruptions expected in transport or essential services.
Last September, trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, along with several sectoral independent federations and associations, had decided to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.
Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said a large protest would be held at Azad Maidan to observe Bharat Bandh. “We are expecting a huge turnout… people are also angry over the JNU incident.”
3. Raj Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Sparks BJP-MNS Tie-Up Speculation in Maharashtra
A day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) indicated it will reinvent itself with a new identity and a new ideology by leaning right, its founder Raj Thackeray met BJP’s leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, giving rise to talk of a possible tie-up between the two parties. The BJP had lost its long-time ally Shiv Sena soon after the October 2019 state elections, following which the latter brokered a three-party alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.
Thackeray, who had become a bitter critic of the BJP prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had held several rallies in the state criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on issues such as the economy, foreign and domestic policies, and welfare schemes for farmers. He had also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with transactions related to the purchase of Kohinoor Mills land at Dadar in central Mumbai.
4. Notices to 150 GoAir Pilots for Duty-Time Breach
Over 150 GoAir pilots were issued notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday to explain why they have exceeded their flight duty time limits (FDTL). The FDTL rules limits the number of hours crew members are allowed to fly at a stretch. This is to reduce fatigue among them that could adversely affect safety.
GoAir has about 600 pilots, which implies around 25% of them were served notices. “More than 150 pilots have been issued notices for working for consecutive nights than mandated and not availing weekly offs. For base mismatch, head of operations has also been issued notice,” said a top DGCA officer. Base mismatch refers to the mismanagement by the airline by having difference between allocated home base to crew and the home base as reflected in their schedule. DGCA also issued notices to the airline’s management for recurrent flight delays.
5. Saba Karim’s Son Arrested for Running Over Woman, Gets Bail
Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim’s 28-year-old son, Fidal Saba, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly running over a 22-year-old woman in south Mumbai.
According to police, the incident took place at 6.30 am when Fidal, who coaches football at Cooperage Ground in Nariman Point, was heading to the ground in his car. The woman, Siddhi Mandal, a resident of Prem Nagar in Worli, got off a BEST bus at Nalanda bus stop near Peddar Road and was crossing the road when she was hit by Fidal’s car, said a police officer. Fidal rushed her to Jaslok hospital, police said. She has sustained injuries on her hips and shoulder.
