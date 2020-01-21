QMumbai: Dharavi Revamp Plan, No Coronavirus at Airport & More

Four days after thermal screening for the Novel coronavirus (nCoV) began at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in their daily report to the central government, officials stated that no suspected cases had been found, so far.

The Mumbai airport began thermal screening on January 17, following the Centre’s advisory to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata about possible nCoV infection from China. Daily, about 170 to 180 passengers from China are being screened at the airport.

Source: Indian Express