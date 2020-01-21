QMumbai: Dharavi Revamp Plan, No Coronavirus at Airport & More
1. Four Days of Thermal Screening – No Coronavirus Cases at Airport
Four days after thermal screening for the Novel coronavirus (nCoV) began at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in their daily report to the central government, officials stated that no suspected cases had been found, so far.
The Mumbai airport began thermal screening on January 17, following the Centre’s advisory to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata about possible nCoV infection from China. Daily, about 170 to 180 passengers from China are being screened at the airport.
Source: Indian Express
2. BMC Finalises Contractors for Open Spaces, Bidding Below 40 per Cent of Estimate Cost
With the cost being 41 per cent below the estimate in some wards, BMC has finalised contractors for maintenance for its open spaces across the city. Following the unusually low bidding, citizens have raised questions over the quality of work taken by these contractors. There are over 1,000 open spaces in Mumbai that are maintained by the civic body.
BMC has finalised 24 contractors for 24 wards for maintaining open spaces, traffic islands and road divides for the next one year.
Source: Indian Express
3. Dharavi Revamp: State Govt Green-Lights MHADA Plan
With the integrated redevelopment plan of Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, still in limbo, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has allowed Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to go ahead with the revamp plan of one of the sectors of the slum.
According to information, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Authority (DRPA), on January 16, sanctioned MHADA’s plans for construction in sector five of the slum.
Source: Indian Express
4. Fake Pharmacy Call Centre Busted, 2 Held
The unit 10 crime branch, on Monday, arrested two persons for allegedly running an illegal call centre in MIDC area, Marol. The accused are reported to have called many foreign citizens including those from the United State of America (USA) and cheated them under the pretext of selling banned medicines like Tramadol, Viagra, Levitra and several others. The police seized 22 computers and other equipment from the office.
The arrested accused Mudassar Harun Makandar, 34, is a resident of Nahar Amrutshakti in Chandivali, whereas, Ashley Glen D’Souza, 38, is a resident of Chakala in Andheri (East).
Source: Hindustan Times
5. 21-Year-Old Man Stabs 2 in Mumbai’s Best Bus in a Fight Over Seat; Arrested
A fight in a jam-packed BEST bus on the Madh island-Malad route on Sunday over whether a seat was reserved for women turned ugly, as a passenger stabbed two youngsters in the stomach and the hand, said police.
The incident took place when three Malad residents – Inshad Shaikh, 20, an AC technician, and his friends, Akbar, 20, and Sameer, 20 – were returning home from a trip to Aksa beach.
Source: Hindustan Times
