QMumbai: ‘Ex-Maha CM Fadnavis Should be Cross Examined’ & More
1. ‘Ex-CM Fadnavis Should be Called for Cross Examination’
Acting on an application filed by activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the judicial commission hearing the Elgar Parishad Koregaon case may call former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for cross examination. The commission is likely to decide on the summons in its meeting on Wednesday.
“There are several precedents to calling former CMs for cross examination before a judicial panel. Fadnavis needs to be questioned as the incident as well as investigation happened in his tenure. Importantly, there are huge contradictions between Fadnavis’s statement made in the state legislature in March 2018, two months after the incident, and actual police investigations,” Lakhe Patil told HT.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Have 120 Docus to Prove Murder Case Against me is False: Indrani
Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, claimed on Tuesday that she has 120 documents to prove that the prosecution’s case against her is false. Indrani was presenting the case in person for her fifth bail application, filed on the ground of ‘inconsistencies in evidence’ submitted by the prosecution to prove her role as a conspirator and one of the killers of Bora.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Maharashtra: River-Linking Project to be Expedited, Says Jayant Patil
While reviewing river-linking projects, Minister for Water Resources and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday assured that surplus water flowing into the sea would be tapped to make Marathwada drought free.
Indicating that river interlinking projects started by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would be continued, Patil told mediapersons, “The project will be expedited. Maharashtra’s water share would be preserved (as the project entails linking of rivers in Gujarat and Maharashtra).”
Source: The Indian Express
4. IndiGo, Air India Bar Comedian Kunal Kamra
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was suspended from flying by IndiGo and Air India on Tuesday after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard a Mumbai-Lucknow plane of the private airline.
IndiGo barred Kamra for six months for what it termed as “unacceptable behaviour” during a Mumbai-Lucknow flight. Kamra had shot a 111-second video of television journalist Arnab Goswami in which he called him a “coward”, and questioned his work ethic and journalism. The video went viral on social media after Kamra uploaded it on microblogging site Twitter. In another tweet, Kamra said Goswami called him “mentally unstable”.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Maharashtra: Temperature Set to Drop Over Next 2 Days; Air in City ‘Satisfactory’ for First Time This Month
After two weeks of above normal temperatures in the city, both maximum and minimum temperatures will gradually drop over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
The night temperature on Wednesday will be 17 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature will be 29 degree Celsius, the IMD said. The temperature in Maharashtra’s coastal stations will drop below 18-20 degree Celsius, while districts in Madhya Maharashtra are likely to see temperatures below 15 degree Celsius, the IMD added.
Source: The Indian Express
