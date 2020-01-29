QMumbai: ‘Ex-Maha CM Fadnavis Should be Cross Examined’ & More

Acting on an application filed by activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil, the judicial commission hearing the Elgar Parishad Koregaon case may call former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for cross examination. The commission is likely to decide on the summons in its meeting on Wednesday.

“There are several precedents to calling former CMs for cross examination before a judicial panel. Fadnavis needs to be questioned as the incident as well as investigation happened in his tenure. Importantly, there are huge contradictions between Fadnavis’s statement made in the state legislature in March 2018, two months after the incident, and actual police investigations,” Lakhe Patil told HT.

Source: The Indian Express