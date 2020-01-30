QMumbai: ‘Norms Followed Before Felling Aarey Trees’ & More

In what is a clean chit of sorts to senior Maharashtra bureaucrat and former Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) managing director Ashwini Bhide, a four-member panel, appointed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month, has ruled that all procedural formalities and norms were followed before the agency felled trees for the construction work of a Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

Bhide, who was replaced as the agency’s chief last week, had come under intense criticism following the felling of 2,141 trees for the car shed project in the dead of the night on October 4

Source: The Indian Express