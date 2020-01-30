QMumbai: ‘Norms Followed Before Felling Aarey Trees’ & More
1. Days After Bhide’s Transfer, Govt Panel Says ‘Norms Followed Before Felling Trees at Aarey’
In what is a clean chit of sorts to senior Maharashtra bureaucrat and former Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) managing director Ashwini Bhide, a four-member panel, appointed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month, has ruled that all procedural formalities and norms were followed before the agency felled trees for the construction work of a Metro car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.
Bhide, who was replaced as the agency’s chief last week, had come under intense criticism following the felling of 2,141 trees for the car shed project in the dead of the night on October 4
Source: The Indian Express
2. Don’t Participate in Any ‘Anti-National Activities’, IIT-Bombay Tells Its Students
The administration of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) late on Tuesday issued a circular directing its students not to participate in any “anti-national” activities. The directive was the latest in a series of communications from the institute’s administration after its students, along with those from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), have been at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Modi Government Interfering in Affairs of Non-BJP State: Sena
Taking on the Centre for handing over the probe into the Elgaar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Shiv Sena on Wednesday invoked federalism in the country and accused the Modi government of “interfering” in the affairs of a “non-BJP” state.
“India is a union of states. Every state has its own rights and pride. The Centre forcing its way is inviting instability,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.
Source: The Indian Express
4. Police Deny Nod for Pride March at August Kranti Maidan on Feb 1
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday denied permission for the Mumbai Pride March from the August Kranti Maidan at Grant Road on February 1, on the grounds that the participants would raise anti-government and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) slogans. The police have, however, asked the group to consider holding a gathering at Azad Maidan, instead of a march.
The event is organised by Humsafar Trust, an LGBTQ rights advocacy group, and Queer Azaadi Mumbai, a collective of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. Toll in Nashik Bus-Auto Crash Rises to 26
The death toll in Tuesday’s crash between an autorickshaw and a state transport (ST) bus in Nashik, causing both vehicles to fall into a 60-foot roadside well, rose to 26 on Wednesday, police said. The crash has claimed the lives of 12 women, 11 men and three children — a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, police said.
Source: Hindustan Times
