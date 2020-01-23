QMumbai: 24x7 Era From Friday; CM’s Ayodhya Trip to Mark 100 Days
1. Mumbai’s 24x7 Era Begins From 24 Jan Night
From Friday night, the city that never sleeps will officially remain open 24x7.
Seven years after it was first mooted by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the state Cabinet led by his father and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday gave its formal nod to ‘Mumbai 24 Hours’. This policy allows malls, shops, multiplexes and restaurants in specific areas to function round-the-clock.
Five malls – Atria in Worli, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli, High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and R City in Ghatkopar – have intimated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that they will remain open 24x7 from Friday midnight, officials said.
2. CM Uddhav to Visit Ayodhya After Govt Completes 100 Days
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the makeshift temple there, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. The senior Sena leader said the CM would go on the trip after the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completes 100 days in power, on 6 March.
The announcement comes a day ahead of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) convention in Mumbai, where he is likely to make an announcement regarding his party’s shift to a more hardline Hindutva. The Sena has been facing questions over its core ideology of Hindutva in the wake of its alliance with secular parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.
3. From Today, Unlimited Rides on Monthly Pass for Metro One Commuters
Commuters of Mumbai Metro One, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova, can now avail unlimited trips on monthly passes. Till now, Metro One allowed a maximum of 45 trips on a monthly pass.
From 23 January, commuters can take unlimited rides on Metro One on a valid monthly pass. Till now, commuters paid Rs 1,375 for 45 trips between Ghatkopar and Versova.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Man Arrested for Transporting ‘Beef’, Running Over Pedestrian
A tempo allegedly transporting 800-kg beef was intercepted on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway last week after the driver ran over a pedestrian, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that after the accident was reported on 18 January, a patrol car was dispatched to search for a vehicle that reportedly did not have a rear-view window. The driver, identified as Kurla-resident Nasir Shaikh (24), reportedly tried to dodge police and speed away when asked to stop. Shahapur police said Shaikh was caught after a few minutes’ chase.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Goodwin Owners Booked for Cheating Jeweller
A fresh case has been registered by the Mumbai Police against the owners of Goodwin Jewellers, Sunil Kumar Akrakaran and Sudheer Kumar Akarakaran, accused in a multi-crore fraud across Thane and Navi Mumbai, for cheating a jeweller from south Mumbai of 3kg of gold worth ₹84.35 lakh.
The cheating case was registered at LT Marg police station after Dipen Pravin Kumar Jain, 28, owner of MU Jewellers Private Limited, filed a complaint.
In his complaint, Jain said in 2016, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council had organised an exhibition in Goregaon where many jewellers including him, had taken part. At the exhibition, Jain came in contact with the owners of Goodwin Jewellers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
