QMumbai: 24x7 Era From Friday; CM’s Ayodhya Trip to Mark 100 Days

From Friday night, the city that never sleeps will officially remain open 24x7.

Seven years after it was first mooted by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the state Cabinet led by his father and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday gave its formal nod to ‘Mumbai 24 Hours’. This policy allows malls, shops, multiplexes and restaurants in specific areas to function round-the-clock.

Five malls – Atria in Worli, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli, High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and R City in Ghatkopar – have intimated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that they will remain open 24x7 from Friday midnight, officials said.