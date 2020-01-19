64-Yr-Old Dead, 7 Suffer Heart Attacks During Mumbai Marathon

A 64-year-old man, Gajanan Maljalkar, died of cardiac arrest while running the Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday, 19 January.

Maljalkar, who worked as a Public Relations Officer in Bombay Hospital, was running in the category of senior citizens. He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Seven other people suffered heart attacks and have been taken to hospital, reported ANI, quoting sources.

The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10 km run started at 6.30 am.