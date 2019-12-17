QMumbai: State Claims Navlakha in Touch With Terror Groups & More

The state concluded its arguments opposing the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of activist Gautam Navlakha and informed the court that Navlakha was not only a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group but an active leader who was in touch with terrorist organisations in Kashmir. The court, on Monday, was also told that Navlakha was involved in recruiting cadre, buying arms and raising funds for CPI (Maoist). This, the state said, was part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the government.

The state also submitted documents in a sealed envelope and said that in light of the submissions Navlakha’s application should be rejected.

Source: Hindustan Times