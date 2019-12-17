QMumbai: State Claims Navlakha in Touch With Terror Groups & More
1. Navlakha in Touch With Terror Groups: State
The state concluded its arguments opposing the anticipatory bail application (ABA) of activist Gautam Navlakha and informed the court that Navlakha was not only a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group but an active leader who was in touch with terrorist organisations in Kashmir. The court, on Monday, was also told that Navlakha was involved in recruiting cadre, buying arms and raising funds for CPI (Maoist). This, the state said, was part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the government.
The state also submitted documents in a sealed envelope and said that in light of the submissions Navlakha’s application should be rejected.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Musician’s Murder: Cops to Charge Dead Man For Rape of Adopted Daughter
The Mumbai Crime Branch is in the process of registering a case of rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the deceased guitarist Bennett Rebello. The key accused, Rebello’s adopted daughter, has emerged to be a minor and is not 19 years old as reported until recently. As per her Aadhar card and birth certificate retrieved from her family living in Navi Mumbai, she turned 17 on July 21 this year.
Source: Mumbai Mirror
3. Fadnavis Aide Pravin Darekar BJP’s Pick For Opposition Leader in Council
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Pravin Darekar, member of the legislative Council and confidant of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of Opposition in the Upper House on Monday.
A former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader, Darekar, who joined the BJP post his defeat in 2014 polls, hails from the Maratha community. His appointment comes as a surprise and may ruffle some feathers within the party organization, as he continues to have an ‘outsider’ tag.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. 22-Yr-Old Falls Off Train on First Day of New Shift
A 22-year-old woman lost her life after she fell off a crowded local train near Dombivali station yesterday. For the past few months, she had to reach office at noon but from December 16, her shift timings changed to 10 am and on the very first day of her new shift, she lost her life.
The fact remains that the number of deaths from falling from local trains has gone up to 557 in 11 months of this year, from 482 in 2018. On the other hand, the average daily commuters on Central Railway has gone down from 43.82 lakh in 2018-19 to 42.82 lakh (April to November 2019).
Source: Mumbai Mirror
5. British National Held For Assault on 2 Constables Outside Pub Near Mumbai Airport
A 32-year-old British national of Indian origin was booked for allegedly brawling with and injuring two police personnel outside a pub in Vile Parle (East) in the early hours of Sunday. Police have not arrested the man yet.
Police identified the accused as Shree Dashani Kotak, who was exiting the Barrel Mansion, a pub located near the domestic airport, with his fiancée and brother.
Source: The Indian Express
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)