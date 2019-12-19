QMumbai: Shiv Sena’s Reality Check For the Congress & More
1. ‘Not Part of UPA’: Maharashtra Ally Shiv Sena’s Reality Check for Congress
Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena that stayed away from the Congress-led group of opposition parties that petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against the citizenship law has said there was no reason for the party to join the delegation. Why should we have gone with the opposition leaders, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. It was a rhetorical question.
Raut, 58, went on to answer his question declaring that the Shiv Sena, which had tied up with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, still had its “own identity” in Delhi.
2. Cyrus Mistry Back as Tata Sons Chairman
In a major setback for Ratan Tata, the National Company Law Appealte Tribunal ruled yesterday that the sudden removal of Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 was illegal and restored Mistry to his former position. Tata Sons is the holding company for Tata group companies that make everything from salt to software.
The NCLAT also held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran, the current chairman of Tata Sons, was illegal. Chandrasekaran was named chairman in February 2017. Tata Sons has four weeks to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
3. Chanda Kochhar’s Services Terminated as Per Law: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through an affidavit on Wednesday, opposed the petition filed by Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and chief executive officer of the ICICI Bank, which claimed that “termination of her services breached her rights”.
The affidavit stated RBI has acted in accordance with the statutory provisions. “While giving regulatory approval for termination of appointment of a managing director, RBI does not sit in judgement over the legality of actions taken by the banking company in pursuance with its contracts with the person concerned. Such actions are for the banking company to justify. When RBI grants approval it is looking at the issue from regulatory angle…RBI does not get involved in employer – employee disputes,” it stated.
4. BMC Action Could Have Averted CSMT Bridge Collapse: HC
Had BMC officials handed over the original drawings of the CSMT foot overbridge (FOB) to the consultants to compare the thickness of the beams during auditing, its collapse – and the resultant death of six people – could have been averted, the Bombay High has said.
Justice SS Shinde, however, also observed that despite blatant lapses on the part of the civic officials – they failed to conduct proper audits before repairs, and maintain important records and proper documentation – Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, which attracts 10 years of imprisonment, was not applicable to them.
5. 260 ‘Farmers’ in City Getting ₹6K a Year Under PM Scheme
State agriculture department officials have found that 260 ‘farmers’ in the city receive annual cash assistance of ₹6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, launched earlier this year, although the district collectorates of Mumbai suburban and Mumbai city said no farmers are registered in their jurisdictions. Admitting that some beneficiaries have been added to the list without due verification, the district collectors have now started conducting verification drives in villages.
