QMumbai: City Turns up For Protest at August Kranti Maidan & More

The city saw more than 20,000 people gather on Thursday to protest the recently-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposal to carry out a pan-Indian citizenship survey for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). CAA was notified on December 13.

Organised by multiple citizen groups and student organisations, the protest was held on Thursday evening, at August Kranti Maidan, in Tardeo, where in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi had delivered his famous ‘Quit India’ speech. Attended by a crowd that ranged from children perched on parents’ shoulders to celebrities, there were impassioned speeches and slogans at the gathering.

Source: Hindustan Times