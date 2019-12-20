QMumbai: City Turns up For Protest at August Kranti Maidan & More
1. City Turns up For Protest at August Kranti Maidan
The city saw more than 20,000 people gather on Thursday to protest the recently-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposal to carry out a pan-Indian citizenship survey for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). CAA was notified on December 13.
Organised by multiple citizen groups and student organisations, the protest was held on Thursday evening, at August Kranti Maidan, in Tardeo, where in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi had delivered his famous ‘Quit India’ speech. Attended by a crowd that ranged from children perched on parents’ shoulders to celebrities, there were impassioned speeches and slogans at the gathering.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Man Shoots at Sena Leader in Temple, Caught While Trying to Flee
A Shiv Sena leader was shot at inside a temple in Vikhroli on Thursday morning by a 22-year-old man, who was apprehended on the spot and handed over to the police.
Chandrashekhar Jadhav (55), deputy Vibhag Pramukh of Vikhroli area, was injured in the incident, but is currently stable, doctors said.
Jadhav, with his son and a colleague, visited a Sai Baba temple in Tagore Nagar area around 7.10 am — a routine followed by Jadhav daily.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Choksi’s Plea to Join Probe Via Video Call Turned Down
The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday rejected absconding businessman Mehul Choksi’s plea, permitting him to join the investigation into Punjab National Bank (PNB) case through video conferencing from Antigua.
Choksi, a prime accused in the ₹13,500-crore PNB fraud case, had moved the plea last month, when the special court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender (FEO).
Source: Hindustan Times
4. PMC Bank Fraud: Ex-MD May Face More Charges For Tampering With The Records
Former managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Joy Thomas, a key accused in the ₹ 6,670-crore fraud at the bank, may face additional charges for tampering with records. Mumbai Police intends to file the charge sheet against Thomas and the other accused by the end of this month. Thomas is presently in judicial custody.
An officer from economic offences wing (EOW) told HT on condition of anonymity that Thomas could attract an additional charge against section 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for which an offender may be sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. 10-Yr-Old Sexually Assaulted by Three Uncles, 1 Held, 2 Absconding
The Dindoshi sessions court recently recorded the statement of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by three of her uncles — two senior citizens and a 24-year-old. Police said they have so far arrested one of the accused, a 65-year-old who is visually-impaired. The victim continues to be lodged in a children’s home at the request of her aunt, who fears the two absconding accused may attempt to harm her.
Source: The Indian Express
