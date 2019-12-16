QMumbai: Milk Prices to Increase by Rs 2 Per Litre & More
1. Starting Today, Milk to Get Dearer by ₹2 Per Litre
Milk prices will increase by ₹2-3 per litre from Monday in Mumbai owing to a drop in milk production, coupled with unseasonal rains and floods, along with the hike in cattle feed.
In a meeting held on Saturday by milk private and cooperative producers, it was decided to hike the rate of milk to tide over these crises.
Both Amul and Mother Dairy will hike their milk prices from Monday, followed by other brands later this week.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Undue Benefit of Rs 9.61 Crore to Shivaji Memorial Consultant: CAG
The de-scoping of the work of the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the Shivaji Memorial Project in the Arabian Sea resulted in “undue benefit of Rs 9.61 crore” to the PMC and caused an “additional financial burden of Rs 20.57 crore” on the exchequer, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said in a report.
The CAG carried out an audit of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Project between April and May 2019. The report, accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, was sent to the state public works department (PWD) in October.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Maha Set to Get Portal to Combat Cybercrimes
In a bid to curb cybercrimes in the state, the Maharashtra cyber department is set to launch a portal consisting advisories on trending cybercrimes as well as guidance on how to take precaution against malwares.
Brijesh Singh, special inspector general, Maharashtra cyber department, said, “With the new portal, the department aims to make citizens aware of cybercrimes and educate them to safeguard themselves.”
Source: Hindustan Times
4. 11-Hectare Malad Plot Set to be Juhu Beach’s Saviour
A casting yard for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link that was originally set to be built on Juhu beach could now be built in Malad instead, marking a victory for citizens and activists who fought to save one of Mumbai’s most popular beaches from being ravaged by construction. More than three months after the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) invited bids to lease a plot of land, a private developer has offered it 11 hectares in Malad (West).
Source: Mumbai Mirror
5. At 18 Degrees, Coldest Day in Mumbai This Winter: IMD
Mumbai experienced its coldest day, so far, this winter as the minimum temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. The Met department, however, predicted that a further sharp dip was not expected.
The minimum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 0.6 degree below normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal.
Source: The Indian Express
