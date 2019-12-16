QMumbai: Milk Prices to Increase by Rs 2 Per Litre & More

Milk prices will increase by ₹2-3 per litre from Monday in Mumbai owing to a drop in milk production, coupled with unseasonal rains and floods, along with the hike in cattle feed.

In a meeting held on Saturday by milk private and cooperative producers, it was decided to hike the rate of milk to tide over these crises.

Both Amul and Mother Dairy will hike their milk prices from Monday, followed by other brands later this week.

Source: Hindustan Times