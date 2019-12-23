QMumbai: Maha CM Likely to Expand Cabinet Tomorrow & More

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, the suspense over who will be the deputy chief minister continued. According to an agreement between the three major parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM’s post will go to the NCP, which till Sunday gave no indication as to who will be Uddhav’s deputy.

“I think the Cabinet expansion in all probability will happen on Tuesday, not on Monday as was being speculated,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Cabinet expansion will certainly happen on Tuesday.

Source: The Indian Express