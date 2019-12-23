QMumbai: Maha CM Likely to Expand Cabinet Tomorrow & More
1. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Likely to Expand Cabinet Tomorrow
While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, the suspense over who will be the deputy chief minister continued. According to an agreement between the three major parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the deputy CM’s post will go to the NCP, which till Sunday gave no indication as to who will be Uddhav’s deputy.
“I think the Cabinet expansion in all probability will happen on Tuesday, not on Monday as was being speculated,” said state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Cabinet expansion will certainly happen on Tuesday.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Maharashtra Loan Waiver: Devendra Fadnavis Says Farmers Cheated, to Hold Stir
Claiming the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the government has “cheated” farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday announced that the BJP would hold an agitation over the scheme.
Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, Fadnavis said, “We are going to hold a statewide agitation against this cheating of farmers… The loan waiver announced by us (BJP-led government) in 2017 has already benefited farmers. We had waived loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Between 2017 and 2019, there will be very few farmers with outstanding loans… The real needy farmer are the ones who lost their crops due to untimely rain in October.”
Source: The Indian Express
3. Eye on Mumbai: BMC Plans 5K More CCTV Cameras For Disaster Response
The network of surveillance cameras in the city that sends visuals to the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department is being upgraded to improve the civic body’s response to disasters and emergencies. BMC is installing a new video analytics software that will identify disasters captured by the camera in real-time, and alert the disaster control room.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Vile Parle Fire: 4 Rescued From High-Rise
At least four people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, after a major fire was reported at Labh Shrivalli, a 13-storey residential high-rise building on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle (West), on Sunday evening. The fire broke out in two apartments on the seventh and eighth floor of the A wing of the structure at 7.09pm and was extinguished by 10.15pm.
The fire brigade reached the spot by 7.16pm when the fire was still at medium-level intensity, however, fire-fighting operations were delayed as the fire-fighting system of the building was not working.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. City to Remain Cloudy Today as AQI Drops to ‘Poor’
The city witnessed a spike in air pollution as the air quality index (AQI) entered the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.
Cloudy conditions were witnessed for the second consecutive day but no rain was recorded in the city, contrary to predictions of very light to light rain for Mumbai by the weather bureau.
India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy conditions to continue on Monday with the possibility of very light to light rain on December 25 (Wednesday).
Source: Hindustan Times
Also Read : AQI Today: How is Your City Breathing Today?
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)