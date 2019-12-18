QMumbai: Work on Coastal Road Set to Resume Today & More

Work on the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project, which came to a halt in July, is set to resume from Wednesday, with the Supreme Court on Tuesday staying the Bombay High Court order that had quashed the environmental clearances granted to the ambitious project.

Work on the project had started in December 2018, following which, it ran into legal troubles. The BMC had begun reclamation work at several locations on the western coast of the city — between Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Following the HC order, it had stopped all activities and moved the SC. Till July, BMC had spent Rs 500 crore on the project. Of it, most was spent on reclamation.

Source: The Indian Express