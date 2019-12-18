QMumbai: Work on Coastal Road Set to Resume Today & More
1. Work on Coastal Road Set to Resume Today
Work on the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project, which came to a halt in July, is set to resume from Wednesday, with the Supreme Court on Tuesday staying the Bombay High Court order that had quashed the environmental clearances granted to the ambitious project.
Work on the project had started in December 2018, following which, it ran into legal troubles. The BMC had begun reclamation work at several locations on the western coast of the city — between Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Following the HC order, it had stopped all activities and moved the SC. Till July, BMC had spent Rs 500 crore on the project. Of it, most was spent on reclamation.
Source: The Indian Express
2. BJP, Sena MLAs Scuffle Over Relief to Farmers, State Legislature Adjourned
Both houses of the state legislature were adjourned Tuesday as members of the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue of assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.
The Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium as BJP MLAs marched into the House with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. As Sena MLAs tried to snatch the flex boards, the House plunged into chaos following which Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House within minutes after it had assembled for the day.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Govt Plea Seeks Presence of Navlakha, Teltumbde in Court
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday allowed an application by the state seeking the presence of rights activist Gautam Navlakha and Dalit scholar Prof Anand Teltumbde in the court for the hearing of their anticipatory bail applications.
Navlakha’s counsel, Dr Yug Choudhary, had opposed the application that claimed that Navlakha was a Maoist leader. He also countered the claim of the state that Navlakha was in touch with the Hizbul Mujahedeen for buying arms.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. INS Viraat Remains Unsold; Another Auction Likely Soon
Historic aircraft carrier INS Viraat remained unsold after Tuesday’s auction because bids did not meet expectation. The decision to sell INS Viraat for scrap was announced in Parliament, in July.
According to state-owned, e-commerce company, Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), another auction will be held to sell the aircraft carrier.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. ‘Enrolment in BMC Schools Drops 59% Since 2009’
Annual enrolment in Class 1 at schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dropped by 59% in the last ten years — from 67,477 in 2009-2010 to 27,918 in 2018-19.
To make the matter worse, 257 BMC schools have shut down in the last decade, including 41 in the last academic year, the highest ever, revealed the ‘State of Municipal Education in Mumbai’ report released by Praja Foundation on Tuesday.
Source: Hindustan Times
