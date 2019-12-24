QMumbai: Ajit Pawar to be Deputy CM Again & More

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP will once again don the deputy’s hat alongside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the Cabinet expansion takes place this week. He is also likely to get the Home portfolio, said sources in the Shiv Sena and NCP.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Thackeray held discussions over the Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution for almost an hour.

Source: The Indian Express