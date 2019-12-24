QMumbai: Ajit Pawar to be Deputy CM Again & More
1. Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar to be Deputy CM Again, Likely to Get Home Too
Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP will once again don the deputy’s hat alongside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the Cabinet expansion takes place this week. He is also likely to get the Home portfolio, said sources in the Shiv Sena and NCP.
On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Thackeray held discussions over the Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution for almost an hour.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Metro-3 Car Shed: State Panel Studying Alternative Sites Likely to Seek Extension
The committee appointed by the state to explore alternative sites for the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed is likely to seek an extension to submit its report.
The government had on December 11 appointed a committee to identify viable alternatives to the car shed site at Aarey Colony. The committee was expected to submit its report in two weeks, which end on December 25.
Source: Hindustan Times
3. Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission Summons Hindutva Leader Milind Ekbote
The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has issued summons to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, asking him to be present before the panel on January 9 and 10. Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the commission, confirmed that summons has been issued to Ekbote, asking him to depose before the commission in Mumbai.
Following a complaint filed by Dalit activist Anita Savale, Ekbote and another Hindutva leader, Sambhaji Bhide, were booked by Pune Rural Police for allegedly instigating violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018.
Source: The Indian Express
4. 116 Killed in 522 Accidents Caused by Potholes Across State in 2018
Potholes lead to 522 road accidents across the state in 2018 and killed 116 people, an analysis of mishaps by the State Highway Police has revealed. The report, which looks extensively at how the features and conditions of roads across the state contributed to accidents, was released earlier this month.
According to the study, 353 people were grievously injured in accidents where vehicles hit potholes. It has also found that 11.4 per cent of all victims died on curved roads, while 3.64 per cent died on under-construction roads.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Education Department Scraps Plan to Rejig Teachers’ Pay
The state education department has decided to revoke its decision to explore the possibility of linking teachers’ salary grants to the student enrollments in schools. In a circular issued on December 19, the education department scrapped the committee which was formed to look into the issue.
Earlier this month, the department had set up 33 different committees to study some important issues in school education.
Source: Hindustan Times
