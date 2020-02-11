QMumbai: BJP Corners Sena on Savarkar Again & More

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), while hearing a plea against the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old Vijay Singh in Wadala TT police station in October 2019, has rapped the police for suppressing information that could be relevant to ascertaining the real cause of the man’s death.

On February 6, the MSHRC bench, presided by acting chairman MA Sayeed, while hearing the plea filed by human rights organisation Temple of Human Dignity (THD) and a couple of interveners including Singh’s father, questioned the police why Singh’s medical reports from KEM Hospital were not made available in three months.

Source: Hindustan Times