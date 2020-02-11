QMumbai: BJP Corners Sena on Savarkar Again & More
1. BJP Again Corners Shiv Sena, Uddhav Over Savarkar
The BJP tried to corner the Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday by proposing that a motion to honour Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar be passed in the Budget session of the state Legislature, to be held from February 24. The decision over the same was reserved in the business advisory committee meeting of the state Legislature after Speaker Nana Patole expressed reservations.
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Amid Slump, Developers Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Press for Concessions
The real estate industry, which is facing a slump, has called for more concessions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray on Monday. After meeting with developers in response to demands raised by city realtors, Thackeray formed a committee under the chief secretary to seek solutions which will be balanced for both developers as well as the state government.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Wadala ‘Custodial’ Death: Cops Suppressing Info, Says MSHRC
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), while hearing a plea against the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old Vijay Singh in Wadala TT police station in October 2019, has rapped the police for suppressing information that could be relevant to ascertaining the real cause of the man’s death.
On February 6, the MSHRC bench, presided by acting chairman MA Sayeed, while hearing the plea filed by human rights organisation Temple of Human Dignity (THD) and a couple of interveners including Singh’s father, questioned the police why Singh’s medical reports from KEM Hospital were not made available in three months.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Maha Plans Law to Make Marathi a Must in All Schools
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — comprising Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress —is planning a legislation to make Marathi language mandatory in all Central board schools, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).
The state is studying laws enacted by the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala that made their languages mandatory in Central board schools.
Source: Hindustan Times
5. At 21.2°C, City Records Highest Night Temperature in Feb in Last 3 Years
The city recorded its highest night temperature in February in the last three years on Monday.
The minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal.
Source: The Indian Express
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )