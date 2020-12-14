Air India Sale: Tatas Among ‘Multiple’ Bids For Struggling Airline
The identity of the bidders has not yet been revealed.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) tweeted on Monday, 14 December, saying that they had received ‘multiple bidders’ who put in their preliminary bids for buying the government’s stake in loss-making carrier Air India.
The transaction will now move to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India, Pandey was quoted as saying by PTI.
Neither the identity of the bidders nor the number of bids received for buying the national carrier has been disclosed officially.
However, as reported by IANS, according to highly placed sources, Tata Sons, which owns the industrial conglomerate Tata Group, were likely to send in a direct EoI to buy out the government's stake in the airline.
For several months, there had been speculations regarding Tata's interest in the airline but there have been no official comments from the company regarding the same.
Apart from the Tatas, a group of Air India employees led by the airline’s Commercial Director Meenakshi Mallik are also expected to send in their EoI.
Prior to the nationalisation of the airline in the 1960s, It was Tata's who started Air India as Tata Airlines in 1938.
The last date of EoI submission was 14 December. The new date for announcement of shortlisted bidders is 28 December.
(With inputs from PTI & IANS)
