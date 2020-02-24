There’s Much to Gain From Trump-Modi Friendship: Nikki Haley

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley on Monday, 24 February, said that there is much to be gained from the friendship of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his maiden official visit to India.

Haley, who was America's envoy to the UN in the first two years of the Trump administration and the first-ever cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration, said that she is proud to see Trump and First Lady Melania travel to India.