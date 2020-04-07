MP Couple Names Son ‘Lockdown’ to Hail Fight Against COVID-19

When asked about the reason behind naming his son as "Lockdown", which evokes feelings of anxiety among people in view of the ongoing three-week restrictions on movement, Mali, a farmer, said it would forever remind them about this unprecedented period.

“My wife gave birth to a boy on Monday. When it comes to mention his name on birth certificate, I and my wife decided to name him 'Lockdown',” Mali said.

The farmer also said that his wife eagerly agreed to the idea.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for a 21-day lockdown to protect the country from coronavirus. The entire country is united in this time of crisis and to make this event memorable, we have named our son 'Lockdown',” the couple said.