MP CM Chouhan Says Those Plotting ‘Love Jihad’ Will Be Destroyed

Chouhan’s comments have come days after the state is preparing to pass The Dharm Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill, 2020, which may be passed in the state Assembly session that begins on 28 December. The bill asks for a 10-year jeail term for people marrying with the aim of religious conversion and 5 years to the clergymen who are involved in the ceremony. The state has proposed the offence must be non-bailable and cognisable.

After Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to announce its decision to make a law against ‘love jihad’.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated earlier that marriages taking place out of fraud or by “tempting someone” for religious conversion will be considered null and void. “Those assisting in committing this crime will also be considered a party to the crime,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.