MP Bypolls: BJP’s Imarti Devi Barred From Campaigning for a Day

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

Devi was issued a notice earlier as well for describing one of her rival as "insane".

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had triggered a controversy by calling Devi “item”. Taking note his jibe against Devi, the EC had revoked the “star campaigner” status of Kamal Nath for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls.