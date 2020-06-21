A senior BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 hours after he voted for the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and also attended few party meetings, an official said on Saturday, 20 June, PTI reported.After the BJP MLA’s wife complained of uneasiness, a medical team was called on Friday afternoon for the COVID-19 test, a member of the MLA’s family told PTI.“The MLA and his wife gave the samples to the medical team for the COVID-19 tests on Friday afternoon and they were told at night that both of them have tested positive for the infection.”BJP MLA’s family member to PTIA health department official said that they are examining the condition of the couple to take a decision on whether they need to be hospitalised or be put under home quarantine.COVID-19: India’s Total Cases Crosses 4 Lakh, Death Toll at 13,254He further said that the procedure of MLA’s contact tracing had been initiated.“Further tests are also being conducted,” he added.‘Precautionary Measure’: Other BJP MLA on Getting Himself TestedSoon after, some other MLAs including BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya also went to hospitals to get themselves tested.Sisodiya, while talking to reporters, said, “I came here along with two other MLAs from our division – Dilip Makwana (Ratlam Rural) and Devi Lal Dhakad (Garoth) – after we came to know through media and social media that one of the MLAs from our division has tested positive for COVID-19.”He said that they don’t have any symptoms but got themselves tested as “a precautionary measure.”Meanwhile, Dhakad said that he got himself tested as he had dined with the senior BJP MLA two days back.RS Polls: Soren, Digvijaya Singh, Scindia Win; YSRC Sweeps AndhraMentioning that all precautionary measures were taken during the Rajya Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh State Assembly’s Principal Secretary AP Singh told PTI, “All employees were in safety gears during the Rajya Sabha election process. The assembly campus was being sanitised every 15-20 minutes during the polling process. We are now going through the CCTV footage to trace those who had come in his contact.”The BJP MLA is the second legislator to have got infected with the virus. Earlier, a Congress MLA with coronavirus casted his vote for the Rajya Sabha polls that took place of Friday and came in a PPE kit to do the same, travelling in an ambulance.In Madhya Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats and Congress has won one seat. BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh have been elected from MP.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.