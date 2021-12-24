MoS Ajay Mishra Teni Claims Blackmail Attempt, Delhi Police Arrest Five
The arrested men are BPO workers, who reportedly tried to extort crores from Teni.
In the middle of calls for the resignation of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, the minister has alleged that an attempt to blackmail him was being made. In relation to his complaint, the Delhi Police arrested five people on Friday, 24 December.
Mishra's son, Ashish, is the prime accused in the murder of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, when his convoy ran over farmers. He has been in jail since his arrest in October.
The arrested men are BPO workers, who tried to extort crores from Teni, claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence on him linked to the violence in Lakhimpur, as per sources cited by NDTV.
The police said that they had received a complaint from Teni’s staff claiming that he received phone calls for money. An First Information Report (FIR) was registered in New Delhi district, news agency ANI reported.
Four of the five people arrested for making extortion calls were from Noida, while one was from Delhi.
The police has sought four days of police custody of the accused.
This comes just 10 days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stated in court that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, and was not merely an act of negligence.
(With inputs from NDTV, and ANI.)
