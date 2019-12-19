‘Modi Makes His Bigotry Even Clearer’: New York Times Editorial

The Citizenship Amendment Act is a "campaign by Mr Modi and his Home Minister, Amit Shah, to marginalise Muslims and turn India into a homeland for Hindus," says an opinion published by The New York Times’ editorial board on 18 December 2019. The editorial, headlined ‘Modi Makes His Bigotry Even Clearer’ analyses the wave of protests in India over the last week and also criticises the government's decision to shut down the internet in parts of India.

Focusing on Home Minister Amit Shah "termites" comment about Muslim immigrants, the NYT editorial says, “Mr Shah has taken to demonising the primary target of the dragnets, Muslim migrants from Bangladesh”. The NYT editorial also takes into account anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests all over India and the government's reaction to them, calling them “furious protests” which have been “viciously repressed by the police and the army”. This, as anti-CAA protests flared up all over India on 19 December, despite Section 144 being imposed in many parts of India and protesters being detained, including prominent intellectuals like Ramachandra Guha and leaders like Sitaram Yechury.